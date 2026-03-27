Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of INTI stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.46. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile
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