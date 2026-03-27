First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

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First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. First Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

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First Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FNLC) is a Maine-based bank holding company headquartered in Dover-Foxcroft. Through its principal subsidiary, The First National Bank of Dover-Foxcroft, the company provides a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its core deposit offerings include checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, First Bancorp’s product portfolio spans consumer and residential mortgage loans as well as commercial and agricultural lending.

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