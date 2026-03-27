Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Update

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,735 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 26th total of 15,386 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Pensana Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNSPF opened at C$1.20 on Friday. Pensana has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49.

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Pensana Company Profile

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Pensana Plc is a critical metals company engaged in the exploration, development and processing of rare earth elements essential for clean energy and high‐technology applications. The company’s flagship asset is the Longonjo rare earths project in Angola, which is being advanced toward production of neodymium and praseodymium—key magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics. Pensana has structured its operations to address both upstream mining and downstream beneficiation, ensuring that its concentrate is processed into separated rare earth oxides.

To support a robust and secure supply chain, Pensana is developing the Saltend rare earth processing facility in the United Kingdom.

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