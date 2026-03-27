Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($1.42), Zacks reports.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

MPLT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. Maplight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $879.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Maplight Therapeutics

In other Maplight Therapeutics news, Director Timothy John Garnett acquired 14,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $252,678.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $252,678.36. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Pavlov purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $177,171.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,500. This trade represents a 65.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,124 shares of company stock valued at $693,846 and sold 74,612 shares valued at $1,368,065.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,168,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $952,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

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Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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