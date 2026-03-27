FY2027 Earnings Forecast for LLY Issued By Erste Group Bank

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $42.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $42.00. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $898.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $849.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,010.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $960.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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