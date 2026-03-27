Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,668 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the February 26th total of 324,298 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,782,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Recruit Price Performance

RCRUY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.68. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

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