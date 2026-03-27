BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BTGO has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BTGO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BTGO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

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BTGO Trading Down 8.2%

Insider Transactions at BTGO

Shares of BTGO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BTGO has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

In related news, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,860. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,639.34. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757 in the last 90 days.

About BTGO

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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