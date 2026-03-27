Veritone’s (VERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 436.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

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Veritone Price Performance

NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.16. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 361.72% and a negative net margin of 42.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

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Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

Further Reading

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