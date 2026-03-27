Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.40 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 5142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

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Universal Display Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 37.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 309.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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