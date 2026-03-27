iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two West Capital Advisors LLC

Two West Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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