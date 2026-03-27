Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) vs. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGIC Investment and Sompo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 4.62 $738.35 million $3.14 8.31 Sompo $35.81 billion 0.98 $2.79 billion $2.05 9.14

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment. MGIC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MGIC Investment has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MGIC Investment and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Sompo.

Dividends

MGIC Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MGIC Investment pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGIC Investment has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MGIC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MGIC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 60.84% 14.33% 11.21% Sompo 10.62% 13.26% 3.54%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Sompo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

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MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sompo

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Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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