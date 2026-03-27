ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) & CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Financial Survey

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) and ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of ReposiTrak shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of ReposiTrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares CoreWeave and ReposiTrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave -22.75% -33.82% -3.06% ReposiTrak 30.62% 14.52% 12.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave 2 11 19 0 2.53 ReposiTrak 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreWeave and ReposiTrak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CoreWeave currently has a consensus price target of $121.06, indicating a potential upside of 50.48%. Given CoreWeave’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreWeave is more favorable than ReposiTrak.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreWeave and ReposiTrak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave $5.13 billion 6.57 -$1.17 billion ($3.20) -25.14 ReposiTrak $22.61 million 5.91 $6.98 million $0.37 19.84

ReposiTrak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreWeave. CoreWeave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReposiTrak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ReposiTrak beats CoreWeave on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About ReposiTrak

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

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