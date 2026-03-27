Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.85% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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