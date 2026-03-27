Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 23,867 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $50.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Energias de Portugal Trading Down 1.0%

About Energias de Portugal

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

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