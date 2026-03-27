Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.42 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 11966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$549.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.23.

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Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of C$187.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

About Melcor Developments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

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Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

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