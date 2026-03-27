First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 245 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the February 26th total of 77 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%
NASDAQ FSZ opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5445 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
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