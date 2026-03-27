First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 245 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the February 26th total of 77 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FSZ opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

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First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5445 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

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The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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