KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Short Interest Up 227.1% in March

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 664 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the February 26th total of 203 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHYB. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period.

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KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1864 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

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The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

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