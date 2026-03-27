Best Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 26th

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inflection Point Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential than large-cap firms but tend to be more volatile, less liquid, and more sensitive to economic swings, making them a higher-risk, higher-reward segment for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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EpicQuest Education Group International (EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

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