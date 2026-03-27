DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Equities research analysts at DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $488.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.00 and a 200 day moving average of $547.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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