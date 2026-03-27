ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASMIY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of ASMIY opened at $781.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $819.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.77. ASM International has a 52-week low of $372.61 and a 52-week high of $877.36.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $808.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.67 million. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

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ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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