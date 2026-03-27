Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $428.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 4.8%

NYSE:ETN opened at $356.88 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $408.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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