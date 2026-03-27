Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently:

3/20/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2026 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/11/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

2/17/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/6/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific was given a new $99.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $131.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $112.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research.

2/4/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $132.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

2/3/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Boston Scientific was given a new $115.00 price target by National Bank Financial.

2/2/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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