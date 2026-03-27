Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Issues Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.83. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of C$13.44 and a one year high of C$54.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

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Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

In other news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total transaction of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,334,914.81. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

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