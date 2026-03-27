Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Issues Earnings Results

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.03% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s conference call:

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Full-year growth and expansion drove higher royalties — combined same-store sales were modestly positive (Pizza Pizza +0.7%, Pizza 73 +1.9% for 2025) and quarterly royalty income rose 2.3% to CAD 10.6 million , aided by adding restaurants to the royalty pool.

Full-year growth and expansion drove higher royalties — combined same-store sales were modestly positive (Pizza Pizza +0.7%, Pizza 73 +1.9% for 2025) and quarterly royalty income rose 2.3% to , aided by adding restaurants to the royalty pool. Management flagged a deteriorating macro environment with reduced transactions , heightened competition and deep discounting, and expects near-term headwinds as consumers increasingly trade down or order less.

Management flagged a deteriorating macro environment with , heightened competition and deep discounting, and expects near-term headwinds as consumers increasingly trade down or order less. Financing costs have risen: the partnership renewed its credit facility and locked new three-year swaps at 2.51% (up from 1.81%), producing an all-in facility rate of 3.51% and quarterly interest paid of CAD 443,000.

Financing costs have risen: the partnership renewed its credit facility and locked new three-year swaps at 2.51% (up from 1.81%), producing an all-in facility rate of and quarterly interest paid of CAD 443,000. Company is investing in digital and loyalty upgrades (website, apps, loyalty relaunch in 2026) and highlighted organic delivery growth plus successful marketing partnerships (e.g., Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and product innovation (Volcano Pizza rollouts) to drive frequency and check.

Company is investing in digital and loyalty upgrades (website, apps, loyalty relaunch in 2026) and highlighted organic delivery growth plus successful marketing partnerships (e.g., Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and product innovation (Volcano Pizza rollouts) to drive frequency and check. Dividends were maintained at CAD 5.7 million (23.25¢ per share) for the quarter, but the payout ratio was 105%, drawing the working capital reserve down to CAD 3.7 million — signaling steady shareholder cash return but reduced short-term buffer.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 6.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of C$505.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.68.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. The business activity of the group primarily functions through Canada.

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