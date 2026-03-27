HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.6667.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group
Institutional Trading of HCI Group
HCI Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCI stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.22. 17,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,620. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $129.58 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.38. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 33.19%.The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.
The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.
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