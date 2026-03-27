HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, January 16th.

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Institutional Trading of HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCI Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCI Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,060,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.22. 17,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,620. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $129.58 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.38. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 33.19%.The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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