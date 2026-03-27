iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.65 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 27536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 933,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,672,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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