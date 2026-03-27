iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.65 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 27536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
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