Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,435 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 26th total of 10,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 821.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.50 target price on Codan in a report on Sunday, February 22nd.

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Codan Price Performance

Codan Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$23.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Codan has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$27.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.25.

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Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) is an Australian technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of communications and detection equipment. Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, Codan operates through two primary business segments—detection and communications—providing hardware, software and turn-key solutions to commercial, government and humanitarian customers worldwide.

In its detection segment, Codan markets metal-detection products under the Minelab brand. These detectors serve a range of applications including gold prospecting, security screening, landmine and ordinance clearance, and archaeological exploration.

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