Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 609.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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