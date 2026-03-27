Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $126.02 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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