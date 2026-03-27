Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50. 101,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 126,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

Image Scan Stock Up 21.1%

The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64.

About Image Scan

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

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