Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Payoneer Global (PAYO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2026 – Payoneer Global is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2026 – Payoneer Global was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/7/2026 – Payoneer Global was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/6/2026 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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