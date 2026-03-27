Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.4950, with a volume of 334960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

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Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of equity securities. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception, the fund offers investors access to both U.S. and international markets within a single vehicle. It is designed to appeal to those seeking a diversified equity strategy combined with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security.

The fund’s investment approach centers on a diversified mix of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), spanning large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap issuers.

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