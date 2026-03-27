Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 284435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76.

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Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

Further Reading

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