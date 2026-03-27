Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.74. 83,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 314,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAR. TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 6.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Cherniak sold 30,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$327,426.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,649.78. This represents a 55.58% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ignacio Celorrio sold 50,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total value of C$510,079.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 324,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,276,752.10. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

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