Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $109.74

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.7419.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

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Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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