Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.7143.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8,229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $358.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $356.99 and a 12-month high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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