UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.3870, with a volume of 1485839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.73 target price on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

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UP Fintech Trading Down 6.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.43.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.01 million. UP Fintech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 21.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 204,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 615.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,906,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 116,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

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