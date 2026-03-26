Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,685.50, but opened at $1,730.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,695.4680, with a volume of 1,390 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRFHF. Zacks Research cut Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4%
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $57.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $55.45 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.
On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.
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