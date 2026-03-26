Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 459 shares.The stock last traded at $92.50 and had previously closed at $95.7474.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $589.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.20.

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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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