TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.09 and last traded at GBX 78.81, with a volume of 1171574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.05.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.14, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

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