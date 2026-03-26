ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.80. ANA shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 625 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of ANA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNPY

ANA Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About ANA

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All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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