Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 249,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Stock Up 6.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$29.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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