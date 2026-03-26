SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 449,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 576,199 shares.The stock last traded at $28.89 and had previously closed at $28.96.
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
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