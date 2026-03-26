SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 449,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 576,199 shares.The stock last traded at $28.89 and had previously closed at $28.96.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

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SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,957,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter.

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The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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