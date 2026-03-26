POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.7850. 2,252,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,972,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

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POET Technologies Stock Down 8.0%

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

The company has a market cap of $741.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in POET Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in POET Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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