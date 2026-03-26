POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.7850. 2,252,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,972,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.
View Our Latest Report on POET
POET Technologies Stock Down 8.0%
Institutional Trading of POET Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in POET Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in POET Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.
The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.
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