Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,588,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,815,857 shares.The stock last traded at $63.7370 and had previously closed at $60.40.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $211,137.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,751.84. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $2,744,473.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,294.76. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,353 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

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Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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