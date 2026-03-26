Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.80 and last traded at $164.8530. 65,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 544,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camtek from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

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Camtek Trading Down 7.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

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Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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