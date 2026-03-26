Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. Zhihu had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.41 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Zhihu’s conference call:

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Achieved our first-ever full-year non-GAAP profit , with adjusted net income of RMB 37.9 million in 2025 versus an adjusted net loss of RMB 96.3 million in 2024.

, with adjusted net income of RMB 37.9 million in 2025 versus an adjusted net loss of RMB 96.3 million in 2024. Total Q4 revenue was RMB 643.5 million (down year‑over‑year) but showed a clear sequential recovery—marketing services rose 24% sequentially while paid membership ARPU and renewal rates improved modestly.

Accelerating AI integration and monetization : the company is building expert data solutions, AI productivity tools, and AI‑driven IP initiatives (including Yanyan Stories and AI comic/drama formats) as new scalable revenue streams.

: the company is building expert data solutions, AI productivity tools, and AI‑driven IP initiatives (including Yanyan Stories and AI comic/drama formats) as new scalable revenue streams. Q4 GAAP net loss was RMB 210.8 million, driven in part by a one‑time non‑cash goodwill impairment of RMB 126.3 million that materially increased operating expenses for the quarter.

Balance sheet and capital allocation actions include RMB 4.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec 31, 2025, and ~47.7 million Class A shares repurchased in 2025 (about 6.29% of issued ordinary shares).

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 578,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.26. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on ZH

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

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