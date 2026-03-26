Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.11. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $14.0395, with a volume of 6,420 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMSMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sims Metal Management Price Performance

About Sims Metal Management

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

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