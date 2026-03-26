Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

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Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

Further Reading

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