Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.94 and last traded at $99.3280, with a volume of 261951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

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Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

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Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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